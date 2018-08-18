Motorola One shows up on Geekbench, likely to be a mid-range smartphone

Motorola One will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. (Image: Slash Leaks) Motorola One will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. (Image: Slash Leaks)

Motorola recently launched the new Moto P30 smartphone in China. Reports suggest this smartphone could launch globally as the Motorola One, which will be a part of Google’s Android One programme. Now the smartphone has shown up on Geekbench’s official website. The device has been awarded a single-core score of 876 and a multi-core score of 4,299, both of which would place it in the mid-tier segment of smartphones.

According to the listing on Geekbench, Motorola One will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and will feature 4GB of RAM.

Not much was given away about the smartphone in the listing.

However, we recently saw the device show up on TENNA, where a lot more details were revealed. According to the TENNA listing, the Motorola One will sport a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It will be made available in three RAM and internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB of internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage, and 6GB RAM/128GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 2,820mAh non-removable battery.

The Motorola One will sport a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera sensor paired with a secondary sensor of 5MP. On the front, it will feature a 12MP camera sensor for selfies.

Motorola is also expected to launch a bigger battery variant for this smartphone, the Motorola One Power. The device is likely to come with a 4,850mAh battery.

