Motorola One Pro renders show off quad rear cameras, waterdrop notch

Motorola has been trying to get back into competition and eventually set its foot in the Indian smartphone market. The company has seen a positive response with its One series smartphones and looks like the upcoming launch from Motorola will be a flagship device under the same series with quad cameras at the back.

As per new case renders leak (shared on Slashleaks and Twitter), Motorola’s upcoming device will be called Motorola One Pro and it will have a total of four camera sensors at the back set in a 2×2 format together with a big fingerprint scanner. The back also sports a dual LED flash that sits left to the camera module.

The placement of the loudspeaker on the Motorola One Pro is quite unusual as it is mounted on the top of the device. The power button and volume rockers are on the right edge, whereas the bottom carries a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mmheadphone jack.

Earlier, Motorola One Pro press renders were leaked by cashkaro.com which revealed the phone having a 48MP primary sensor in the quad camera setup. The press renders of the front design showed a waterdrop notch below the earpiece and a broad chin at the bottom.

The leaked renders show three colour options for the Motorola One Pro– Black, Brown, and Violet. Rumours suggest that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a 25MP front camera.