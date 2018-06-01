Motorola One Power with notch on the front display leaked online

Motorola One Power with notch on the front display leaked in images. (Image source: SlashLeaks) Motorola One Power with notch on the front display leaked in images. (Image source: SlashLeaks)

Motorola One Power images have been leaked online once again, and this phone could be the first from the company to sport a notch-style display. The iPhone X has made the notch display more mainstream and most players are now happy to introduce it on their phones from the OnePlus 6 to the just launched Xiaomi Mi 8. It looks like Motorola will also give into this trend with the One Power smartphone.

The latest picture of the Motorola One Power smartphone has been leaked by Slashleaks on their official website, which shows a phone with a notch on the front, a full view display, and the Motorola logo appearing on the screen. Again this could be a prototype that has leaked, and we will have to wait till the company issues a confirmation around the phone.

Motorola One Power images were first shared by Android Headlines, which give a very clear look at the front and back panels of the device. It looks like the Motorola One Power will have a vertically placed dual-rear camera, again similar to the iPhone X. It will also be an Android One phone, according to the image along with the M logo of Motorola.

The Android Headlines report notes that the important aspect here is that this will be branded as ‘Motorola’ phone once again, and not just Moto. The company is also expected to release Moto Z3 Play on June 6 in Brazil, while the Moto G6 series will launch in India on June 4. While the Moto Z3 Play will be revealed for the first, the G6 series was launched earlier in Brazil itself.

According to Android Headlines, not too many details about the Motorola One Power are available, though given this will be an Android One phone, it will likely come with the guaranteed promise of updates for the next two years. The Motorola One Power could also sport a bigger battery, given the that previous the use of the word ‘Power’ in the company’s phones has indicated something similar.

