Motorola One Power spotted on TENAA, ahead of August 2 launch

From the TENAA website, the Motorola One Power is spotted in a black colour variant, with model number XT1942-1. (Image Source: TENAA) From the TENAA website, the Motorola One Power is spotted in a black colour variant, with model number XT1942-1. (Image Source: TENAA)

Motorola One Power has been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. This follows another recent listing, from certification body 3C, as well as an image leak that revealed key spefications. The Motorola One Power listing does not disclose much about the phone. Previously, it has been reported that the Motorola One Power could be launched at an event in Chicago on August 2. At this event, the company could also launch the Motorola One, as well as the Moto Z3.

From the TENAA website, the Motorola One Power is spotted in a black colour variant, with model number XT1942-1. The listing does not show official renders, and only gives a glimpse of the phone’s front. Though one cannot identify many of the display’s features, it is expected that the Motorola One Power will have a notch over the display, which is expected to be nearly bezel-less. It has also been hinted that this phone would sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and could feature a metal unibody design.

Also read: Motorola One image leaked, shows different dual-rear camera design

Additional leaks have given indications of the phone’s major specifications. Estimated to feature a 6.23-inch full HD+ display, the Motorola One Power could also be powered by a 3780mAh battery, and ship without a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This phone could run the Snapdragon 636 processor, backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Aimed to be a mid-range smartphone, the Motorola One Power could sport 12MP+5MP dual-rear cameras, along with an 8MP front lens. Rumours also suggest that this phone could fall under the Android One programme, meaning that Motorola One Power would run sotck Android, and receive regular updates for two years.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd