Motorola One Power with notch display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specifications

Motorola One Power, the first notch display smartphone from the company has marked its debut in India. Priced at Rs 15,999, the new Motorola smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on the e-retail platform, Flipkart. Besides the notch-style display, another highlight of the Motorola One Power is its huge 5,000mAh battery.

The phone is a part of Google’s Android One initiative, which means users will get timely security updates and regular software updates for two years. Motorola has promised it will be getting Android Pie update quickly. Here are the details on the new Motorola One Power smartphone’s price, specifications, features etc.

Motorola One Power price in India, sale date

Motorola One Power has been priced in India at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The handset will be available exclusively on Flipkart. The phone will go on sale from October 5, though registrations will open later today for the Motorola One Power on Flipkart. Users will have to register in order to purchase the new Motorola smartphone.

Motorola One Power: Specifications in India

Motorola One Power comes with a tall 6.2-inch full HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a resolution of 2,246 x 1,080 pixels. The smartphone runs a stock version of Android Oreo right out-of-the-box. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU for rendering graphics. Motorola One Power offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via the dedicated microSD card.

In terms of photography, Motorola One Power sports dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The dual camera sensors come with PDAF and LED flash support. Up front, it has an 12MP front camera that supports LED flash and offer Portrait mode. The native camera app also provides a fully-featured manual mode for tweaking shutter speed, ISO and focus.

Motorola One Power packs a huge 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to two days of battery backup. It also comes with the company’s Turbo charge feature, which promises 6 hours of usage with just 15 minutes of charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack.

