Motorola One Power, Motorola One leaks: Everything we know so far

Motorola is expected to launch three new phones at an event in Chicago on August 2. These are the Motorola One Power, the Motorola One as well as the Moto Z3. Recently, leaks have begun to emerge about the Motorola One and One Power, which are expected to be part of the Android One programme. Here’s what is known so far

Motorola One Power, Motorola One part of Android One

Leaks indicate that the Motorola One series phones could come under Google’s Android One. This would mean that the devices under it will run stock Android, and receive OS upgrades for two years. An earlier press render of the Motorola One Power showed the ‘Android One’ text embossed over the back of the phone.

Motorola One Power, Motorola One rear cameras

While not much has emerged from certification agencies or image leaks, it appears as though the Motorola One Power and Motorola One could have different dual-rear cameras. As per the image leaks to have emerged so far, Motorola One has been spotted with separate dual-rear cameras, arranged vertically and separated by an LED flash module. On the other hand, the Motorola One Power is expected to run vertically-stacked dual-rear cameras. Rumours suggest that this could support a 12MP+5MP configuration.

Motorola One Power, Motorola One specifications

Motorola One Power and the Motorola One are expected to have similar specifications. Not much, in that regard, is known of the Motorola One, that has only been seen from the back. From what we know, the Motorola One Power will sport a notch over the display, and come with a fingerprint scanner built into the Motorola ‘M’ logo at the back.

Expected to feature a 6.23-inch full HD+ display, the Motorola One Power could also have a 3780mAh battery, and ship without a 3.5mm headphone jack. This phone is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, that would be back by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Aimed to be a mid-range smartphone, the Motorola One Power could sport 12MP+5MP dual-rear cameras, along with an 8MP front lens.

Among the new smartphones slated for launch, Motorola will also introduce the Moto Z3, touted to be the successor to the Z2 Force. Motorola recently launched the Moto Z3 Play variant at an event in Brazil.

