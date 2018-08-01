Motorola One Power, Moto One, Moto Z3 launch tomorrow: All we know so far

Motorola One Power, Moto One, and Moto Z3 could launch at the company’s event on August 2 in Chicago. Here is everything we know about the upcoming phones so far. Motorola One Power, Moto One, and Moto Z3 could launch at the company’s event on August 2 in Chicago. Here is everything we know about the upcoming phones so far.

Motorola has confirmed an event on August 2 at its headquarters in Chicago, where it is expected to launch Moto Z3, Moto One and One Power. According to The Android Report, a new 5G Moto Mod will also make its debut on this date. Ahead of the official debut of new Motorola phones, we are seeing more leaks around the devices. Both Motorola One and Motorola One Power are expected to come with Android One branding, while Moto Z3 will be the successor to the Moto Z2 Force.

Motorola’s Chicago event is scheduled for 2 PM CDT, which is around 12:30 AM IST, August 3. The company made the launch date official through an 11-second video posted on its official US YouTube page. In a statement to The Verge, Motorola said that it is going to present “a whole new way to connect” and the news will “change the way people use and interact with their phones.” Let us take a look at everything we know about Moto Z3, Motorola One, and One Power:

Moto Z3: Specifications and features

Moto Z3 is said to feature a 6.3-inch display without a notch, unlike most flagships these days. Moto Z2 Force was launched with a shatterproof glass, which is also the highlight of the phone. However, Moto Z3 will reportedly not come with this feature. Reports suggest that the phone could have a sandwiched-glass design, and should have a fingerprint scanner. Moto Z3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and the phone could also support Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0 technology. It could feature a combination of 12MP+12MP dual-rear sensors, while the front shooter could be an 8MP one.

Also read: Moto Z3 spotted with 5G Moto Mod; set to launch on August 2: Report

5G Moto Mod: What we know

Motorola’s 5G Moto Mod is also expected to launch with the new 5G Moto Mod. The phone could be a Verizon exclusive in the US, since the carrier is expected to launch its 5G services in the later part of 2018. Also, the 5G Moto Mod is expected to make Moto Z3 the first 5G-compatible smartphone. The 5G Moto Mod could also become the first 5G modem to be available to the public. The phone will feature magnetic pins at the back to connect the Mod.

Motorola One Power: Specifications and features

Motorola One Power will be Motorola’s second Android One smartphone. The first Moto phone with Android One branding was Moto X4, which was unveiled last year, exclusively for the US market. The Android One branding means a stock Android version and promised software updates for two years. Motorola One Power image render as well as specifications were shared by tipster Andri Yetim on Twitter.

Read More: Motorola confirms August 2 event, will it launch Motorola One Power, Motorola One, Moto Z3?

Motorola One Power could be a mid-range smartphone, which is said to feature a 6.23-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with an iPhone X-like notch on top. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Motorola One Power was also spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA in a black colour variant, with model number XT1942-1. (Image: TENAA) Motorola One Power was also spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA in a black colour variant, with model number XT1942-1. (Image: TENAA)

Motorola One Power is expected to come with dual rear cameras having a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone could sport a 8MP front camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Motorola One Power could be backed by a 3,780mAh battery. The phone is expected to ship with Android Oreo.

Motorola One Power was also spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA in a black colour variant, with model number XT1942-1. The listing gives a glimpse of the phone’s front, which is expected to be nearly bezel-less. This phone could sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and feature a metal unibody design.

Moto One: Specifications and features

Moto One could have a glossy finish at the back with Motorola logo, and a dual-rear camera which is not stacked. (Image: GizmoChina) Moto One could have a glossy finish at the back with Motorola logo, and a dual-rear camera which is not stacked. (Image: GizmoChina)

Moto One is said to feature a design similar to the Motorola One Power, except for a different dual-rear camera configuration. The phone was leaked in a white colour variant, first spotted by GizmoChina. The phone could have a glossy finish at the back with Motorola logo, and a dual-rear camera which is not stacked. Motorola One gets dual-rear cameras that are positioned one below the other, with the LED lens between the two sensors. Leaks have claimed that this Motorola phone could have its fingerprint scanner built into the Moto logo.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd