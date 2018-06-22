Motorola One Power live images surface online, reveal notch display

Motorola One Power live images leaked again. Notched display, dual-rear cameras expected. (Image Source: tecinfoBIT) Motorola One Power live images leaked again. Notched display, dual-rear cameras expected. (Image Source: tecinfoBIT)

Motorola’s upcoming Android One phone, the Motorola One Power has been making rounds on the internet, with a new report now revealing the alleged live images of the handset. TechInfoBit recently managed to obtain live images of the purported Motorola One Power giving a fair glimpse of the phone’s design.

The images showcase the phone having a minimal bezel display and a big notch at the top. The notch is seen housing the front-facing camera and other sensors. On the left, there is the SIM card tray while the right side houses the power button and volume keys.

The images also reveal the phone carrying a USB Type-C port and dual speaker grills at the base. At the back, one can see Android One branding at the bottom, fingerprint scanner under the Moto batwing logo and vertically stacked dual rear cameras.

Leaked reports earlier suggested that the Motorola One Power will likely feature a full 6.23-inch HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. As for the camera, it might feature dual camera setup having a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it might get an 8MP camera sensor for selfies. The phone is expected to run Android Oreo OS. As per reports, the Motorola One Power could pack a 3780mAh battery and likely ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.

The Lenovo-owned company haven’t shared any details about the device and its supposed launch. Motorola One Power will likely be a mid-range smartphone from the company. Motorola has launched the Moto G6 series in India recently, while the Moto Z3 Play was launched in Brazil earlier this month.

