Motorola One Power leaked with iPhone X-like notch, Android One branding

Motorola is apparently working on a brand new Android One device, dubbed “Motorola One Power”. Android Headlines has obtained a render of the mysterious Motorola One Power that could be the first Android One-branded smartphone with an iPhone X-like notch

Based on the leaked render, Motorola One Power appears to be a different looking smartphone from the Moto G6. The front is all dominated by an edge-to-edge screen with minimal bezels and an iPhone X-notch above the display. Flip the phone, and you’ll notice vertically stacked dual cameras. Interestingly, the tech site claims the phone is not branded as a “Moto” device and will instead either be called the Motorola One Power or maybe motorolaone power.

This wouldn’t be the first Android One device the company has ever launched in the market. Last year, it introduced the Moto X4 as an Android One-branded handset in the US, and it’s also the first non-Nexus/ Pixel device to support Google’s Project Fi wireless network. Android Headlines claims it received the picture from a “reliable” source, but the site doesn’t have the information related to specifications and features. Even the positioning of the handset is unknown at the moment. However, the site does reveal that the phone will hit the US market and may also become available in other countries.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to launch a slew of new smartphones in the coming weeks, including the Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play. The latter smartphone is expected to launch at an event scheduled to take place in Brazil on June 6. Along with the Moto Z3 Play, the company might also announce a special mod with 5G support. Meanwhile, the company is prepping to launch the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India on June 4. The two smartphones will compete with the Honor 7A and Honor 7C, Redmi Note 5 and Samsung Galaxy J6.

