Motorola One Power launch in India tomorrow: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs etc

Motorola One Power launch in India tomorrow: Motorola One Power will launch in India on September 24 which is tomorrow. The event for the Moto smartphone will be held in New Delhi at 12pm IST. To recall, Motorola One Power was originally introduced at IFA 2018 in Berlin that took place late last month. The Lenovo-owned brand back then announced that the device will be exclusive to the Indian market.

Motorola will be hosting a live stream of the Motorola One Power launch event as well. In addition, users will be able to catch updates for the same through the company’s official Facebook and Twitter handle.

Here are the details on how to watch live stream of the Motorola One Power launch event, India launch timings, expected price, specifications and more.

Motorola One Power launch in India: How to watch live stream, timings

Motorola One Power will mark its debut in India on September 24 which is tomorrow at an event in New Delhi. The company will be hosting live stream of the launch event on their official YouTube channel. Users can catch regular updates of the event on Motorola India twitter handle and via their official Facebook page as well. Motorola One Power launch event will commence at 12pm IST.

Motorola One Power launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Reports suggest that the Motorola One Power could come for a price at around Rs 14,000 in India. As per the Motorola One Power live stream poster, the device might likely be exclusive to the e-retail platform, Flipkart.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2,246 x 1,080) Max Vision notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The phone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB native storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card). In terms of camera, Motorola One Power sports dual camera set up at the back having a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP. Up front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. The Android One-powered smartphone runs Android Oreo right-out-of-the-box. It packs a huge 5,000mAh battery.

