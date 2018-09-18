Motorola One Power to launch in India on September 24, confirms company

Motorola will launch the Motorola One Power in India on September 24. Motorola will launch the Motorola One Power in India on September 24.

Motorola will launch the Motorola One Power in India on September 24. The company has confirmed the news through the Motorola India Twitter page, with a promotional video for the phone. While the phone was launched besides the Motorola One at IFA 2018, the Lenovo-owned company is now expected to launch the device to individual markets. Motorola One Power will be an India exclusive device and will likely be priced under Rs 15,000.

As per the tweet that confirmed the launch event of Motorola One Power, the company has confirmed “Yes, its coming. A co-creation of Motorola + Google, the #motorolaonepower unveils on September 24. #Areyouready?” While the post clearly indicates the partnership with Google, the video shows Motorola One Power as an Android One device, which implies the phone will receive support for free updates for threeo years. The phone has been launched in China as the Motorola P30 Note.

Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display, with a notch on top. Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, it runs Android Oreo. This is supported by 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage and expandable memory of up to 256GB. The phone features a fingerprint sensor at the back, which is part of Motorola’s ‘M’ logo, while it also offers Face Unlock via the front camera. Motorola One Power is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Motorola has committed to this phone receiving Android 9 Pie as soon as possible, and this phone will also get updated to Android Q, that will launch next year. Camera options include a dual rear cameras configuration, in a 16MP + 5MP combination, as well as a 12MP selfie camera.

