Motorola One Power Launch in India Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Motorola One Power India Launch LIVE: Here is how to watch livestream, specifications and features. Motorola One Power India Launch LIVE: Here is how to watch livestream, specifications and features.

Motorola One Power Price in India, Specifications and Features Launch Live Updates: Motorola One Power will launch in India today, and this smartphone is an Android One device with a 5000 mAh battery. The device is geared towards India, and launching in this market first. The expectation is that Motorola One Power will be priced under Rs 15,000 when it launches, though it could cost more given the specifications.

Motorola is hosting a livestream for the One Power launch and the event starts at 12 noon. In terms of specifications, Motorola One Power has 6.2-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The phone also sports a dual-rear camera at the back with 16MP+5MP combination. The native camera app also provides a fully-featured manual mode for tweaking shutter speed, ISO and focus.