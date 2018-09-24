Motorola One Power Launch in India Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Motorola One Power Price in India, Specifications and Features Launch Live Updates: Motorola One Power will launch in India today, and this smartphone is an Android One device with a 5000 mAh battery. The device is geared towards India, and launching in this market first. The expectation is that Motorola One Power will be priced under Rs 15,000 when it launches, though it could cost more given the specifications.
Motorola is hosting a livestream for the One Power launch and the event starts at 12 noon. In terms of specifications, Motorola One Power has 6.2-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The phone also sports a dual-rear camera at the back with 16MP+5MP combination. The native camera app also provides a fully-featured manual mode for tweaking shutter speed, ISO and focus.
Motorola One Power's launch is taking place in Delhi and the event is expected to start soon.
Motorola One Power is a more powerful, beefier version of the Motorola One. Motorola One Power has a bigger 6.2-inch display compared to the 5.9-inch display on Motorola One. The One Power also runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, compared to the 625 on the Motorola One. However, both are Android One phones and will come with two years of assured software updates. The Motorola One Power has a notched display as well, and it comes with a 16MP+5MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.
It looks like the livestream will now start at 12.30 pm, instead of 12 noon. The YouTube link for the livestream is already up on Motorola India's own channel. You can check it out below.
We had a chance to use the Motorola One Power at the IFA show in Berlin, ahead of its official launch in India, and one thing that does stand out is the how heavy and chunky the phone is, especially in comparison to the sleeker Motorola One. However, it also comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which means it will easily last two days with average use and should keep most users happy, especially in India, where a long battery life can be a problem on most phone.
Motorola One Power will likely cost under Rs 15,000 in India. However the smartphone does come with a big 5000 mAh battery and stock Android. It is also an Android One phone like the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Xiaomi's Mi A2.