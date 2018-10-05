Motorola One Power goes on sale in India at 12pm on Flipkart: Price, specifications

Motorola One Power is a mid-range smartphone, that is part of Google’s Android One programme.

Motorola One Power will go on its debut sale in India at 12pm today. The smartphone was launched last month, and shoppers have been able to register for the Flipkart-exclusive phone from September 24. Motorola One Power is a mid-range smartphone, that is part of Google’s Android One programme. The phone is priced in India at Rs 15,999.

Featuring a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision display, Motorola One Power comes with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, the phone runs the Snapdragon 636 processor, that is backed by the Adreno 509 GPU. Also, the phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and expandable storage of up to 256GB, supported by a microSD card. Motorola One Power ships with a 5000mAh battery, that supports TurboPower fast charger. Motorola claims that its charging system can offer six hours of battery backup with 15 minutes of charging.

Motorola One Power sports a dual rear camera configuration, that is vertically stacked. The combination includes a 16MP primary shooter, and a 5MP secondary lens, and supports 4K video recording. Also, users can find a 12MP front camera of f/2.0 aperture, supported by single flash.

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a type-C USB port are among the phone’s connectivity modes. Besides the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Motorola One Power also comes with accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

At the launch event, the Lenovo-owned company had confirmed that the phone would receive Android Pie soon. Recent reports also suggest that Android 9 is being tested for Motorola One Power.

