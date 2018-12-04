Motorola One Power to get Rs 1000 price cut during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

Motorola has confirmed that Motorola One Power will get a price cut of Rs 1,000 during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Shopping Days sale. The phone will cost Rs 14,999 down from the original price of Rs 15,999. Motorola One Power will be available at this discounted price from December 6 to December 8.

Advertising

Motorola One Power: Discounts, sale offers

Motorola One Power will also be available with 10 per cent instant discount for HDFC Bank account holders, including Debit/Credit cards and EMI transactions. Besides, Motorola One Power will also be available with exchange benefits, though more details will only be available during the sale.

Motorola One Power: Full specifications

Featuring a 6.2-inch Max Vision FHD+ display, Motorola One Power has a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The Android One phone runs the Snapdragon 636 processor, and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with TurboCharge support.

Motorola One Power offers 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and expandable memory of up to 256GB. It comes with a fingerprint scanner over the Motorola ‘M’ logo at the back, as well as Face Unlock. This device comes with Moto Actions, which helps control the camera and flashlight through gestures.

Motorola One Power features a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration. This consists of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor, with an LED flash module between them. The phone also comes with a 12MP front camera. The rear cameras also come with Google Lens support. The phone has been upgraded to Android Pie in India.