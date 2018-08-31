Motorola One Power first look: Android One device with a massive battery

Motorola One Power first impressions: Motorola One Power is definitely a unique looking Android One device and it is geared towards the Indian market. Motorola One Power first impressions: Motorola One Power is definitely a unique looking Android One device and it is geared towards the Indian market.

Motorola has introduced two new Android One devices at the ongoing IFA show in Berlin: Motorola One and Motorola One Power. The latter is geared towards the Indian market and will be launching in October, 2018. For now, the expected price will be under Rs 15,000, though Motorola will only confirm pricing when the device is officially unveiled.

Motorola One Power is definitely a unique looking Android One device. With a 5,000mAh battery on board, this offers something no other Android One device does so far. In comparison, the Mi A2 has a 3000 mAh battery on board, which is also an Android One phone being sold in India. Of course, such a big battery size also comes with cons.

Motorola One Power definitely looks and feel like a bulky device thanks to this huge battery size. In the demo zone, the One Power easily stood out because of its sheer size. Still, the metal unibody design does give it a premium look and feel. Unlike the Motorola One, which has glossy back finish, the One Power has a better grip to offer, which is certainly an advantage.

When it comes to the display and design from the front, the Motorola One Power and One do look very similar, though the former is wider. Using this device with one hand might be a challenge for some users, given the size. Both phones also come with notched displays. The One Power has a full HD+ resolution display, which is sharper than the Motorola One that sports an HD+ display.

From a design perspective, the Motorola One Power might remind you of several other phones in the market, given the vertically aligned dual-rear cameras, the notched display. And yes it does come with Android One branding at the back along with the “M” of the Motorola logo.

Another advantage of this being an Android One phone is that software updates are assured for the next two years. The big question though is when and how soon? Motorola’s record on software updates has not been great, especially in India, despite stock Android.

With Android Pie already being out, Motorola will have to ensure quick updates for this phone. After all it is no longer the only stock Android option in the Indian market. There’s HMD Global and Nokia with the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, etc. Plus Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is also promising quick updates to Android Pie.

In terms of performance, Motorola One Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, and there will be comparisons to other devices in the market, especially the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is also on the same processor. The Motorola phone is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is good to see. Given the chipset, performance should not be an issue, though how the phone handles heating, etc will be crucial.

On the camera front, Motorola One Power has a 16MP+5MP camera with the second sensor for the depth-sensing. The front camera is 12MP on the One Power. In our limited time in the demo zone, the Motorola One Power’s camera seemed okay and quick to respond, though we will have to reserve judgement till the final review unit comes to us. Additionally the front camera also has a ‘bokeh’ mode.

Motorola One Power will definitely be an important device for the company, when it is introduced in India. The market is currently dominated by other Chinese players like Xiaomi, Oppo, vivo, etc. For Motorola, the One Power could be the phone that helps it regain some space in the market, though a lot will depend on the final pricing.

Disclaimer: The author is in Berlin at the invite of Lenovo India.

