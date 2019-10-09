Motorola One Macro with triple rear cameras, MediaTek P70 processor launched for Rs 9,999

Motorola today launched the Motorola One Macro in India that comes with a triple rear camera setup carrying a dedicated Macro Vision lens. The smartphone comes in a single storage model of 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, priced at Rs 9,999. Other highlights of the Motorola One Macro include its MediaTek Helio P70 processor and 4,000mAh battery.

The Motorola One Macro will be available to buy online via Flipkart starting October 12, 2019, in Space Blue colour. The launch offers include Rs 2,200 cashback vouchers on Jio and 128GB additional data.

Motorola One Macro specifications

The Motorola One Macro features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 pixels resolution, 270ppi pixel density, and a dew-drop notch on top. It is powered by the 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 900 MHz Mali-G72 GPU. The Motorola One Macro runs on Android 9 Pie.

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup carrying a primary 13MP (f/2.0) primary lens with Laser Autofocus, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP dedicated macro lens. The macro camera can focus from as close as 2cm and Motorola claims that it can get you five times closer to your subject compared to a normal lens. The front camera on the device is an 8MP selfie shooter that is placed in the notch on top.

The Motorola One Macro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The fast charger comes in the box and connects to the phone via USB Type-C. The phone is IPX2 certified and sports a 3.5mm headphone jack. The dedicated microSD card slot supports up to 512GB of external storage.