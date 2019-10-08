Motorola One Macro to launch on October 9, Flipkart teaser page goes live

Motorola is ramping up to launch a new smartphone, dubbed Motorola One Macro according to recent reports. It is being said that the device will come with “magnification” features. Flipkart has now started teasing to launch of the smartphone on October 9.

According to the Flipkart teaser page, the Motorola One Macro will focus on macro photography and will have a quick focusing feature. It also states that the device will come with a large battery and support for fast charging. Screenshots of the device displayed on Flipkart hint that the device will run a stock version of Android.

Motorola One Macro was recently listed on a Saudi-based retailers website, which stated that the device will sport a 6.2-inch display. It will be powered by an octa-core processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM. The device will come with 64GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The device will come with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will feature an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

According to the images leaked earlier, the device will come in two gradient colour options: Black-Blue and purple. It will feature a waterdrop notch style display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the leaked images, if you notice carefully there is no Android One branding on the back of the device. Though this does not mean much, however, considering that all Motorola One devices are a part of Google’s Android One project. It is a bit odd not to find the logo in it.