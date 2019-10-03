Motorola One Macro image appears online, launch soon?

Motorola is soon going to launch a new smartphone, dubbed Motorola One Macro. The device was recently leaked online in a listing on a Saudi retailers website. Now a new render image of the device has been posted online by the popular leaker Evan Blass.

The earlier image showed the device in a Black-Blue gradient colour option, whereas, the new render showcases the device in a purple colour.

From the render image, we can see that the device will sport a waterdrop style notched display with small bezels on the sides. On the back, it will feature a triple camera setup, which will consist of a macro lens for taking photos. Alongside the lens we can get to read ‘Macro Laser AF’ written in small text. The back also consists of a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

Other things that we can garner from this render include the power button and the volume rockers being located on the right side of the device. A 3.5mm headphone jack can also be seen on the top edge of the device.

If you notice carefully there is no Android One branding on the back of the device. Though this does not mean much, however, considering that all Motorola One devices are a part of Google’s Android One project. It is a bit odd not to find the logo in the render or the earlier leaked image.

Not much is known about the Motorola One Macro as of now, however, according to earlier reports the company is expected to launch the device in India next week.