Motorola One image leaked, shows different dual-rear camera design

Motorola One in a white colour variant has leaked once again in a new image, which reveals the back of the phone. The image shows a different dual-rear camera configuration compared to the Motorola One Power, which will presumably be another variant in this series. In the last couple of weeks, there have been plenty of leaks around the Motorola One and Motorola One Power smartphones, including leaks of official press renders.

First spotted by GizmoChina, the Motorola One images show a phone with a Motorola logo at the back, a glossy finish, and a dual-rear camera which is not stacked. According to leaks, Motorola One is expected to launch along with the Motorola One Power and Moto Z3, at an event in Chicago on August 2.

Motorola One gets dual-rear cameras that are positioned one below the other, with the LED lens between the two sensors. Leaks have claimed that this Motorola phone could have its fingerprint scanner built into the Moto logo. The alleged Motorola One, code-named ‘Robusta S LTE’ will likely be an ‘Android One’ smartphone.

With Android One phones, Motorola will have to provide a stock Android UI, which has been part of the company’s phones for sometime now. It will also mean that the Motorola One phones will get assured Android updates for the next two years after launch.

Motorola One and One Power are expected to come with similar designs, with a difference in the dual-rear camera configuration. Motorola One Power is speculated to have a notch over its display, which is expected to feature minimal bezels. Expected to be a mid-range phone, Motorola One could offer a 6.23-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9.

Rumours also indicate that the upcoming Motorola One could run the Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory and a 3780mAh battery. The Motorola One Power could ship with 12MP+5MP dual-rear cameras, which are vertically stacked, and an 8MP front lens.

