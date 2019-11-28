Motorola One Hyper with pop-up selfie camera to launch on December 3

Looks like Motorola could finally launch its pop-up selfie camera smartphone on December 3 in Brazil. According to a report on AndroidPIT, Motorola has sent out invites for a December 3 event in Brazil where it could launch its One Hyper smartphone. The site also posted an image of the invite which reveals the date as well as an outline of the top of a smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera.

Motorola One Hyper was previously spotted on US FCC website with model number XT2027-1 (via DroidShout), which reveals a few details like its physical dimensions, screen size, etc. The smartphone will be around 160mm tall and 71mm wide. The display size could be 6.69-inches. The FCC listing also reveals that Motorola One Hyper will support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac as well as NFC.

Apart from this, the invite image suggests the phone’s display will have thin bezels on the sides and there will be no notch. The pop-up selfie camera module will be placed on the top right. As per reports, the front camera will be a 32MP one with f/2.0 aperture.

Motorola One Hyper will have a Full HD+ IPS display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. There could be more storage configuration options as well at the time of the launch. The smartphone is said to sport dual rear cameras, a combination of 64MP primary lens and an 8MP secondary lens.

Motorola One Hyper could be the company’s first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. It will likely go up against the likes on Vivo V15 Pro, Realme X, and Redmi K20. The price of Motorola One Hyper is unclear at this point and it also remains to be seen whether the phone will be available in India.