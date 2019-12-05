Motorola One Hyper launched with 64MP dual-rear cameras, 32MP pop-up camera

Motorola One Hyper launched with Snapdragon 675, 45W fast charging, 32MP pop-up selfie camera. Motorola One Hyper launched with Snapdragon 675, 45W fast charging, 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

Motorola launched the new Motorola One Hyper — a mid-range device that comes with a pop-up selfie camera and 45W fast charging. The phone is available in the US and Brazil for a price of $399.99 (around Rs 28,600) and BRL 2,200 (around Rs 37,400) respectively.

The highlights of the Motorola One Hyper include 64MP primary rear camera, Snapdragon 675 processor, 32MP pop-up selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The device is only available in Blue Ocean colour at the moment whereas the Amber Red and Fresh Orchid will be out soon.

Motorola One Hyper specifications

The Motorola One Hyper features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS TFT LCD display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with Adreno 612 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The Motorola One Hyper sports a dual-rear camera setup carrying a primary 64MP Quad Pixel lens clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide angle lens. The pop-up mechanism sports a 32MP Quad Pixel lens for selfies. The Motorola One Hyper is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W “Hyper Charging”.

Motorola One Hyper supports 45W Hyper Charging via USB Type-C. Motorola One Hyper supports 45W Hyper Charging via USB Type-C.

However, you get only a standard 15W charger in the box. The Motorola One Hyper runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone retains the 3.5 mm headphone jack, supports Dolby Audio and has a Type-C port.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd