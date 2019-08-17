Motorola One Action with triple rear cameras, 21:9 display launched: Price, specifications

Motorola One Action with triple rear cameras, 21:9 CinemaVision has been launched. The phone will go on sale from August 16, 2019, Brazil, Mexico and European countries at a starting price of 259 Euro (Rs 20,400 approximately). Motorola One Action will go on sale in Canada and in the US universally unlocked variant beginning early October. The phone will also be available in Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The highlight of Motorola One Action is its 117-degree ultra wide-angle camera, which lets users shoot video in landscape format while holding the phone vertically. It also supports improved video stabilisation. Motorola One Action sports a 12 MP primary camera at the back with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), f/1.8 aperture, plus 5MP depth camera and a third 16MP quad-pixel camera with 117-degree ultra wide-angle.

The phone sports a 6.3-inch CinemaVision 21:9 Full HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 128 GB storage, which is expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery, which is said to offer over six days of standby time.

Motorola One Action is an Android One phone, which means it comes with two years of software updates and three years of security updates promised. The phone runs stock version of Android 9 Pie. There is also Moto Actions, which lets a user open the camera by twisting the wrist or chop down twice to turn on the flashlight, etc. Moto Display, which allows for quickly looking at notifications without unlocking your phone, will also be available on the One Action.

Motorola One Action is a part of the company’s One series, which comprises of Motorola One, Motorola One Power, and Motorola One Vision. Motorola One Vision was recently launched in India at a price of Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is unclear if Motorola will bring the One Action to India soon.