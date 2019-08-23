Motorola One Action to launch in India today: Livestream timings, expected price

Motorola One Action will be announced for the India market today at 12 noon. Motorola is hosting a livestream for the event as well on its YouTube channel. The Motorola One Action puts the focus on the video camera, in contrast to the Motorola One Vision, which was all about still photography. Motorola One Vision launched in June in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

Advertising

Motorola One Action’s live stream will start at 12 noon on the company’s YouTube channel. You can watch the video below. The phone will be exclusive to Flipkart when it goes on sale. The phone has already been announced in markets abroad and the specifications are known.



The price of the Motorola One Action will likely be under Rs 20,000 give it has similar specifications as One Vision. This is also an Android One phone, which means assured Android updates for the next years.

Motorola One Action has a 6.3 inches display just like the Motorola One Vision. The display resolution is 2520 x 1080 pixels and it has the 21:9 aspect ratio that Motorola has introduced on its newer phones. The same screen is there on the One Vision. The selfie camera is in the punch-hole style that we have seen on Samsung devices as well.

Advertising

The phone runs the Samsung Exynos 9609 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable to 512GB. It has a 3500 mAh battery with the company’s own 10W fast charging. Motorola One Action runs Android Pie or Android 9, and given this is an Android One phone, the Android 10 update should roll out for this as well.

With the One Action, the focus is on the video camera. The phone has a 16MP ultra-wide sensor which is a dedicated video camera. It can shoot videos in an ultra-wide with 117-degrees view. In Motorola One Action, one can shoot videos even in vertical format and play them in a horizontal format.

The other two sensors on the Motorola One Action are the 12MP main camera for still photos and a 5MP depth sensor. It has Dual LED flash. The selfie camera is 12MP.