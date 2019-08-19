Motorola One Action to launch in India on Aug 23: Specifications, expected price

Motorola One Action will launch in India on August 23, the company has confirmed. Motorola has sent out press invites for the India launch event of One Action, which will take place in New Delhi on August 23 from 11 am. The phone, which comes with triple rear cameras, 21:9 CinemaVision display was made official earlier this week.

As of now, Motorola One Action is available in Brazil, Mexico and European countries. It will also be available in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The price is 259 Euro (Rs 20,400 approximately) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

In India, Motorola is expected to stick to Rs 20,000 pricing for One Action. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more. The company recently launched its One Vision smartphone at Rs 19,999. It comes with dual rear cameras, 25MP front camera and a 21:9 aspect ratio CinemaVision display. In addition, the other two phones in Motorola’s One series are Motorola One and One Power.

Meanwhile, the highlight of Motorola One Action is its 117-degree ultra wide-angle camera, which lets users shoot video in landscape format while holding the phone vertically. The triple camera setup at the back consists of a 12MP primary sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), f/1.8 aperture, 5MP secondary depth camera and a third 16MP quad-pixel camera with 117-degree ultra wide-angle.

Motorola One Action gets a 6.3-inch CinemaVision 21:9 Full HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core processor and internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery, which is said to offer over six days of standby time.

Motorola One Action is an Android One phone, which means it comes with two years of software updates and three years of security updates promised. The phone runs stock version of Android 9 Pie.