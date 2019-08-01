Motorola One Action leaked images reveal triple back cameras, punch hole display

Motorola One Action has been leaked in image render revealing triple rear cameras and a punch-hole display design like we saw on Motorola One Vision. Tipster Ishan Agarwal put out on Twitter an image showcasing Motorola One Action in two colour variants – white and dark blue. The phone has Android One branding, which means it will come with two years of software updates and three years of security updates promised.

In addition to Motorola One Action, the company also said to be working on the One Pro smartphone. The two phones will succeed Motorola One Vision, which was launched in India in June this year at a price of Rs 19,999. The 25MP selfie camera is included in the punch-hole at the top left of the screen.

Motorola One Vision has two cameras at the back, where the primary sensor is 48MP. Meanwhile, the One Action is rumoured to feature a 12.6MP primary sensor and there will be support for 117-degree field-of-view on one of the cameras. More specific details about the other two sensors are unclear at this point.

The triple camera system on Motorola One Action will be aligned vertically on the top left with dual-tone LED flash unit placed below it. Motorola’s batwing logo in the center of the back cover will include a fingerprint sensor. Android One branding is visible at the bottom.

Motorola One Action Official White and Blue/Green Render! Like this new Triple Camera phone from Motorola? pic.twitter.com/RYdu6FteWE — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 31, 2019

Motorola One Action could feature a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. The phone will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor, same as the One Vision. Motorola One Vision was the first smartphone by the company to come with Samsung’s Exynos processor. Mali G72 GPU will be supported for graphics performance. The One Action will be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options. The battery will reportedly be 3,500mAh.