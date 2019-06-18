Motorola One Action image renders reveal One Vision-like design, triple rear cameras

Motorola is said to be working on two new Android One phones – Motorola One Action and One Pro. A part of the company’s One series, the phones will succeed the Motorola One Vision, which was made its debut in May in Brazil. As per a 91Mobiles report, which revealed the specifications and image renders of One Action, the phone is expected to be announced in July.

Advertising

Motorola One Action will sport a design similar to One Vision, with back cameras aligned vertically on the top left and physical fingerprint sensor embedded in the Motorola’s batwing logo. However, the One Action is said to feature three rear cameras instead of two on the One Vision.

Motorola One Action renders also suggest a punch-hole display that we saw on the One Vision. Motorola One Vision is the company’s first smartphone to feature a punch hole display where the front camera is placed under display inside the punch hole on top of the screen. The phone is expected to have slim bezels and thin chin.

As for the back cameras, the One Action is rumoured to feature a 12.6MP primary sensor and there will be support for 117-degree field-of-view on one of the cameras, though more specific details about the other two sensors are unclear at this point. The report adds that the wide-angle sensor will likely be called ‘Action Cam’ by the company. There will also be a dual-tone LED flash unit placed below the triple camera setup. The front camera will be 12.6MP.

Advertising

Also read: Motorola One Vision could launch in India on June 20, hints official invite

As for specifications, Motorola One Action could feature a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. The phone will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor, same as the One Vision. Mali G72 GPU will be supported for graphics performance. The One Action will be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options. The battery will be 3,500mAh.