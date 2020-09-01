Motorola One 5G goes official with Snapdragon 765G SoC; to rival OnePlus Nord

Motorola One 5G (Source: Qualcomm/Twitter)

Motorola announced the mid-range smartphone Motorola One 5G in the US on August 31. Motorola 5G is another competitor in the already crowded mid-range flagship smartphone segment including the likes of OnePlus Nord, Google Pixel 5, among others. The new Motorola phone with 5G connectivity has been priced at $500 (Rs 36,475).

The Motorola One 5G comes with a massive 6.7-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ CinemaVision display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. Going with the trend in this segment, the smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate with HDR 10. The screen-to-body ratio is 90 per cent and the fingerprint scanner is mounted on the side.

Motorola One 5G is powered by an impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which is capable of running games like PUBG, Call of Duty with ease. It is paired with 4GB of ram and 128GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It is available in only one storage option and 4GB RAM does raise a lot of questions.

On the rear plastic back panel, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP (f/1.8, 1.6µm) primary camera with quad pixel technology. There is an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has two separate cut-out cameras on the left. There is a 16MP ultra wide camera along with an 8MP camera. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charging.

The Motorola One 5G runs on Android 10. It retains the headphone jack and even offers a headset in the box. The smartphone weighs 207 grams and Motorola claims it has a water-repellent design. It also has a bottom-firing speaker and two microphones.

There is no information about its launch in India yet. Motorola recently released its affordable smartphone Moto G9 in India which starts at Rs 11,499.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd