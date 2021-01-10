Motorola launches several G series phones in US: Check details

Motorola launches its range of affordable and mid-range smartphones in the US including a 5G-enabled phone. The recently launched phones are Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021), Motorola One 5G Ace. All the phones in the lineup run on Android 10 out of the box and sport a Qualcomm processor under the hood.

The only 5G-enabled phone of the lot is Moto One 5G Ace which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and standard refresh rate. On the back, it has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has got a 16MP shooter. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging.

The fanciest of the lot is Moto G Stylus. As the name suggests, it comes with a stylus that appeals to an audience that likes to note stuff on their smartphones. It has got a Snapdragon 678 processor under the hood with 4GB of RAM. It has got a slightly larger 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with the same aspect ratio and selfie camera as the Moto One 5G Ace. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Moto G Power is a more budget offering from Motorola. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ display housing an 8MP front camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor and up to 4GB of RAM. It draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the back, it has a triple camera module with a 48MP primary camera and a couple of 2MP cameras.

Moto G Play is the most affordable of the lot as it has a Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging. On the rear, it has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP snapper.

Motorola is yet to announce whether these phones will be made available in other parts of the world or not. Motorola One Ace 5G, Moto G Plus, Moto G Power and Moto G Play have launched at a price of $399.99 (Rs 29,350), $299 (Rs 21,940), $199.99 (Rs 14,675) and $169.99 (Rs 12,474) respectively.

Last year, Motorola launched the Moto G 5G in India starting at Rs 20,999 which boasts of similar specifications as the Moto One 5G Ace.