Motorola Moto Z3 gets Android 9 Pie update, 5G support via Moto mod

Motorola has announced a new software update for Moto Z3, which brings Android 9 Pie on the device. The update comes with Android security patches, support for 5G (through 5G Moto Mod), performance improvement and longer battery life.

Advertising

With the software update, Motorola Moto Z3 users can access the features of Android 9 Pie including a revamped split screen, new intuitive navigation, adaptive brightness, adaptive battery, improved audio controls, zoomed in text for selection, and improved notification settings.

Moto Z3 will also have enhanced security features like HTTPs by default, client-side data encryption, DNS over TLS support. A user will also hear an alert tone when a call is being recorded to all parties. The software update for Moto Z3 also brings in performance improvements and a more stable experience.

How to install the Moto Z3 software update

If you have received a notification message for the software update, select ‘Download and install’. Make sure your phone’s battery is at least 50 per cent charged.

After the software has been installed, tap on ‘Restart now’.

In case you have not received a notification for the update, you can go to the Settings and select ‘System updates’ under ‘System’. Here you will see the available update for the device. Select ‘Download and install’ and then tap on ‘Restart now’.

Moto Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. The phone comes with 3000 mAh battery, 4GB RAM and has 64GB internal storage. The phone sports a 6.01-inch Full HD+ 2160 X 1080 OLED display with 79 per cent screen to body ratio. The device comes with 12MP+12MP dual camera setup at the rear and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Advertising

Motorola Moto Z3 is known for its ‘Moto mod’ which offer enhanced performance for a specific feature of the phone. Available Moto mods are Moto 5G, stereo speaker, insta-share projector, polaroid insta-share printer, 360 camera, gamepad, truezoom, power pack, smart speaker with Amazon Alexa, external speaker mods, and other mods for aesthetic purposes.