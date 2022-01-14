Motorola Moto Tab G70 to launch in India on January 18; will be Flipkart exclusive

Motorola has announced the launch of its latest entry in the tablet segment with the new Moto Tab G70. The tablet is set to launch in India on January 18 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has a microsite up for the device, highlighting the key features. The Moto Tab G70 is priced at BRL 2,399 in Brazil, which converts to Rs 28,000 for India. However, the final India price will likely be different.

The company previously launched the Moto Tab G20 in India, priced at Rs 10,999 making this an affordable offering. The Moto Tab G20 has a smaller 8-inch display and runs the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The tablet segment is seeing steady interest in the market, given the rising need for education due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of online classes.

Motorola Moto Tab G70: Specifications

Moto Tab G70 has an 11-inch 2K display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The screen is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light exposure for the comfort of the eyes. The tablet also features a quad-speaker set-up and a 13MP rear camera. The front camera is 8MP, which should be good enough for video calls. Moto Tab G70 runs the Mediatek Helio G90T along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It will come in a single colour option of green. The tablet runs on stock Android 11. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The tablet has a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos Audio. The tablet has a 7,700mAh that supports 20W TurboPower charging. The tablet also supports face unlock and has a fingerprint sensor.