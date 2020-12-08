Motorola Moto G9 Power launched in India: Price, specifications and more

(Image: Motorola)

Motorola has announced their Motorola G9 Power smartphone for India, which will go on sale on December 15 at 12 noon on Flipkart. The budget segment smartphone packs a 64MP rear camera along with a big 6000 mAh battery and 20W fast charging support. The Moto G9 Power will cost Rs 11,999 in India.

Moto G9 Power: Specifications

Moto G9 Power runs Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone measures 172.14×76.79×9.66mm and weighs 221 gramsThe smartphone has a triple camera setup, with the main camera being 64MP, equipped with Quad Pixel technology, with an aperture of f/1.79 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens.

Motorola’s new phone is powered by the new Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. Motorola is also offering IP52 Certification for dust and water resistance, which is not very common at the price point.

The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, USB Type-C port and also retains the headphone jack. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC. The Motorola Moto G9 Power will come in two colour variants: Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.

