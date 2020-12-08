scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Top news

Motorola Moto G9 Power launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Moto G9 Power runs Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2020 2:53:23 pm
Moto G9 Power price in India, Moto G9 Power specifications, Moto G9 Power, Motorola, Moto, Flipkart(Image: Motorola)

Motorola has announced their Motorola G9 Power smartphone for India, which will go on sale on December 15 at 12 noon on Flipkart. The budget segment smartphone packs a 64MP rear camera along with a big 6000 mAh battery and 20W fast charging support. The Moto G9 Power will cost Rs 11,999 in India.

Moto G9 Power: Specifications

Moto G9 Power runs Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone measures 172.14×76.79×9.66mm and weighs 221 gramsThe smartphone has a triple camera setup, with the main camera being 64MP, equipped with Quad Pixel technology, with an aperture of f/1.79 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Motorola’s new phone is powered by the new Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. Motorola is also offering IP52 Certification for dust and water resistance, which is not very common at the price point.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, USB Type-C port and also retains the headphone jack. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC. The Motorola Moto G9 Power will come in two colour variants: Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Razer TWS earbuds, Infinix Zero 8i, Tecno Pova, Noise Defy, headphones, RAEGR wireless charger, tws earphones, tws earbuds, wireless charger, headphones, smartwatch, true wireless earphones, speakers, budget phones, infinix phone
Tech launches of the week: Sennheiser headphones, Amazfit smartwatch, Infinix Zero 8i, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 08: Latest News

Advertisement