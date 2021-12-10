Motorola Moto G51 5G launched in India: Here’s all you need to know

Motorola has launched its Moto G51 5G smartphone in India. The device is said to be the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone in India, and packs support for 12 global 5G bands.

The Moto G51 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset and packs a 120Hz display. Here is everything you should know about the new 5G smartphone from Motorola.

Moto G51 5G: Specifications

The Moto G51 5G measures 170.47×76.54×9.13mm and weighs 208 grams. The smartphone packs a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Max Vision display with support for 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The phone also supports dual-SIM functionality and runs on Android 11 with MyUX on top. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, which is an octa-core chipset, and users also get 4GB RAM.

The Moto G51 packs a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens. Other cameras on the device include an 8MP ultra-wide and depth shooter and a 2MP macro camera.

The smartphone also packs a 13MP front-facing selfie shooter with an f/2.2 lens. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The Moto G51 5G comes with 64GB onboard storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and more.

Moto G51 5G: Pricing and availability

The Moto G51 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. Users will be able to get their hands on the smartphone via Flipkart, starting 16 December at 12pm.

As of now, Motorola has only launched one storage variant of the device in India, which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone is available in Aqua Blue and Indigo Blue colour variants.