Motorola will launch the Moto G42 on July 11: Price, availability and specifications

Motorola announced the Moto G42, which will go on sale in the country on July 11. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The smartphone will weigh about 174.5 grams and is IP52 water repellent.

The Moto G42 will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED hole-punch display with FHD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution that will support a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone will have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

It comes with a triple rear-camera setup with a primary 50MP (f/1.8, 0.64μm) sensor with phase detection autofocus, a secondary 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) which doubles up as an ultrawide and depth and a tertiary 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) camera for macro photography. The primary camera comes with “Quad Pixel” technology which according to Motorola will help the phone click sharper and more vibrant images in low-light situations. The front camera is a 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) unit.

The Moto G42 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that can turbo up to 2.4GHz. It will come with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone will come with near-stock Android 12 and Motorola promises an assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates.

It will have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W “TurboPower” charging. The phone can be unlocked using the side fingerprint reader of face unlock and it will come with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Motorola Moto G42: Price, availability and offers

Starting July 11, the phone will be available on Flipkart and leading retail stores. It is only available as a 4GB+64GB variant and will cost Rs 13,999. The phone will come in two colours: Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green. SBI credit card users can avail of a Rs 1,000 cashback on the phone. Reliance Jio customers can avail of Jio recharges of up to Rs 2,000 along with a Rs 569 discount on annual membership of Zee5 when purchasing the phone.