Motorola launches Moto G30, Moto G10: Price, specifications and more

Motorola has launched two budget smartphones in the European market under its G series. Moto G10 and Moto G30 look very similar to each other, sporting a water-drop style notch display and a quad-camera setup on the back. Both phones don’t have thin bezels, sport a plastic back and are water-resistant with an IP52 rating.

Moto G10 and Moto G30 have a starting price of 149.99 Euros (Rs 13,268) and 179.99 Euros (Rs 15,922) respectively. Moto G10 comes in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl colour options, whereas Moto G30 comes in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour variants.

Moto G30 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

Moto G10 also has a 6.5-inch HD+ display but with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is also expandable via a microSD card. It has a quad-camera setup on the back as well, but with 48MP primary camera. The rest of the rear cameras remain the same as Moto G30. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast-charging.

Both phones also have Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is no word about the international availability of the two devices.