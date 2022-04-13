Motorola Moto G22 now on sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications

Motorola’s Moto G22 with the latest Android 12 interface is now available for sale on Flipkart starting at a price of Rs 10,999. The phone comes in two colour variants which are Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black. Motorola has launched only one variant for the phone which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Additionally, Motorola is also planning to launch a third colour: Mint Green. Motorola and Flipkart are offering an introductory price of Rs 9,999 for customers till April 14.

Moto G22: Specifications

The newest addition to the Motorola ‘G’ Series, Moto G22 has 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. This is a HD+ resolution display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor with 4GB (LPDDR4X) RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a dedicated micro SD slot with 1TB storage limit.

The phone features a 50MP main camera at the back along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 118-degree field of view, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP front camera.

The new Moto device comes with a 20W TurboPower charger and a 5000mAh battery, which ensures an all-day-long power backup for its users. The phone runs on the latest Android 12 version.