scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G spotted on GeekBench: Expected specifications, more

Motorola is expected to launch its latest smartphone; the Moto G Stylus 5G soon. Here is everything we know.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
June 4, 2021 6:11:01 pm
Motorola, Moto G Stylus 5G, Motorola G Stylus 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G specs, Moto G Stylus 5G features, Moto G Stylus 5G price,The smartphone may come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants ( Image source : File / Representational)

Motorola is expected to launch its latest smartphone; the Moto G Stylus 5G soon. The phone has been spotted on various certification and benchmarking platforms recently. Here is everything we know about the Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone .

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G: Specifications (Expected)

According to report on TechnikNews, the phone is codenamed ‘Denver’ and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The report lists the smartphone to come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

A listing on Geekbench reveals the benchmark scores of the device. The Moto G Stylus 5G gets a score of 502 points in the single-core test and 1651 points in the multi-core test. The listing suggests that the phone will run on Android 11 and pack 6GB of RAM.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Moto G Stylus, Motorola, Moto G Stylus 5G, A listing on Geekbench gives us some insight into the performance of the smartphone ( Image source : Geekbench )

The smartphone has also been spotted on a Bluetooth SIG certification listing, which suggests that the smartphone will have the model number XT213 and will support Bluetooth v5.1.

Furthermore, tipster Nils Ahrensmeier recently revealed a few renders of the device on Twitter. He claims that the phone will only be available in the US market.

According to the renders, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G will come with a flat display, which could measure 6.8-inches and have a hole-punch design. The phone is seen with a quad rear camera with a 48MP main camera along with a 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The battery will be 5000 mAh.

Tipster Evan Blass also posted an image of the device, which also notes the codename will be ‘Denver.’ The image shows the stylus and the quad-camera at the back as well.

The device is expected to come with a 16MP front facing camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor below the Motorola logo at the back, according to the leaks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement