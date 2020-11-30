Motorola Moto G 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Price in India, design and specifications compared

Motorola on Monday launched the cheapest 5G mid-range phone in India and it is called Moto G 5G. Earlier, OnePlus Nord was the most affordable to phone to offer support for 5G connectivity. As the OnePlus phone costs a little more, it seems to have slightly better specs than the Motorola phone. If you are curious to know which phone offers better features in most of the areas, then read on to find out. We have compared the specifications, India price, features, and design of the Motorola Moto G 5G with OnePlus Nord to see how it fairs against the rival.

Motorola Moto G 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

The Motorola Moto G 5G price in India starts from Rs 20,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Currently, there is a Rs 1,000 discount offer available on HDFC bank cards.

The OnePlus Nord (review) is on sale in three variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 29,999. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, which is only available via Amazon. It is priced at Rs 24,999.

Moto G 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Design, display

The newly launched Motorola Moto G 5G features a single punch-hole display design and plastic rear panel. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Moto G 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with support for HDR10 content, which will offer better binge-watching experience. As the OnePlus phone costs slightly more than Moto G 5G, you are likely getting better features.

The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, sports a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The front and back of the device are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is a cutout for two selfie cameras, unlike Moto G. The smartphone ships with the company’s signature alert slider, but there is no headphone jack. Motorola has offered an audio jack, but OnePlus wants the mid-range buyers to start using wireless earphones. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is more convenient than having it at the rear panel. The device offers a glass back with a plastic frame and a metallic finish. Both the phones have a single speaker.

Moto G 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Chipset, Storage, RAM

The Moto phone is being offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage option. The latter is expandable by up to 1TB using a microSD card. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, which supports 5G connectivity. This is currently powering the new Redmi Note 9 5G series that was recently launched in China.

The OnePlus Nord is available with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Here, you don’t have the option to expand the internal storage. This one draws power from a Snapdragon 765G octa-core SoC, which is also a 5G chip.

Moto G 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Battery, software

The Moto G 5G offers a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging tech. The brand is saying that the new 5G device will offer up to two days of battery life. The OnePlus phone has a 4,115mAh battery under the hood and even supports 30W fast charging tech.

The Moto G 5G ships with Android 10 out of the box. The company has promised that it will soon release the latest Android 11 OS update. The OnePlus Nord is currently running on Android 10 and is yet to Android 11 OS update. The company is expected to roll out the latest Android OS in the coming months.

Moto G 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Camera

The new Motorola Moto G 5G phone pack triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.2 secondary wide-angle sensor with 118-degree field of view. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord ships with a total of four cameras at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, similar to the OnePlus 8. There is also support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor, which is also found in the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone. There is also an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle selfie camera.

