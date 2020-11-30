Motorola Moto G 5G launched in India, price starts from Rs 20,999: Check full specifications

Motorola has launched the Moto G 5G smartphone in India, which is the most affordable 5G-ready smartphone in the country. The Motorola Moto G 5G price in India starts from Rs 20,999, making it cheaper than the OnePlus Nord, which is also a 5G-ready device under Rs 30,000. The latest Moto phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which supports 5G connectivity.

As part of the launch offer, Motorola is giving customers an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the HDFC Bank card. So, this means that buyers will be able to purchase the device for Rs 19,999. There is also a 5 percent cashback offer on SBI and Axis bank cards. The Motorola Moto G 5G will go on sale on December 7 at 12:00 PM and will be available via Flipkart. It will be on sale in two colour options, including Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Motorola Moto G 5G: Specifications, features

The newly launched Motorola Moto G 5G comes with a 6.7-inch LTPS display with a full-HD+ resolution. It is IP52 certified for protection against dust. The smartphone runs Android 10 OS out of the box. As mentioned above, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset under the hood. It is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The latter is expandable by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The Moto G 5G offers a total of three cameras at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 secondary wide-angle sensor with 118-degree field of view. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, users will find a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The company has added a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone for biometric authentication. The Moto G 5G offers a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging tech. Motorola is claiming that users will get up to two days of battery life. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 5G support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.

