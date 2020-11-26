Motorola Moto G 5G India launch on November 30: Check specs, expected price

Motorola India has officially announced the launch of the Moto G 5G via its Twitter handle. The launch event will take place on November 30 at 12:00PM. The brand has also posted a short video to tease the launch of the device. Customers will be able to buy the new 5G phone via Flipkart, as per the teaser. As it is already available in Europe, the specifications of this mid-range 5G phone are known.

Motorola Moto G 5G price in India (expected)

Motorola launched Moto G 5G in Europe for EUR 299.99, which is roughly Rs 26,300 in India. The company is claiming that this will be the cheapest 5G phone in India. Currently, OnePlus Nord is the cheapest 5G phone and its price in India starts from Rs 24,999. This will mean that the Moto G 5G will be priced under Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. In Europe, Motorola is selling 4GB + 64GB storage option as the base variant.

Get ready to experience the new level of speed with India’s most affordable 5G smartphone #motog5G on 30th November, 12 PM on @Flipkart! Stay tuned. https://t.co/3HD1jvKWYo pic.twitter.com/kCcjDepMDr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 26, 2020

Moto G 5G specifications, features

The Moto G 5G made its debut with a 6.7-inch LTPS display with full-HD+ resolution and 394ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It runs on Android 10 out of the box. The brand has given has an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The device features a triple rear camera setup, which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, and an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor with 118-degree field of view. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, one will find a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. For biometric authentication, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back. In terms of connectivity, the mid-range device supports 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. It is also IP52 certified for protection against dust.

