Friday, February 19, 2021
Motorola Moto E7 Power launched in India: Price, specifications

Motorola’s Moto E7 Power has officially been announced for India at a starting price of under Rs 7,499. The Moto E7 Power is a budget device with a big 5000 battery on board and 6.5-inch HD display.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
February 19, 2021 12:13:55 pm
Motorola Moto E7 Power starts at Rs 7,499 for the base 2GB RAM and 32GB storage version. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Motorola’s Moto E7 Power has officially been announced for India at a starting price of Rs 7,499. The Moto E7 Power is a budget device with a big 5000 battery on board and 6.5-inch HD display. The phone will be sold via Flipkart. Given the price bracket, the Moto E7 Power will compete with Redmi 9i, Poco C3, Realme C3, Realme C12 and others in the market, which are in a similar price bracket.

Motorola’s Moto E7 Power: Price

Motorola’s Moto E7 Power comes in two variants. The base 2GB RAM and 32GB version will cost Rs 7,499. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 8,299. The phone comes in two colours: a coral option and a tahiti blue. Moto E7 Power goes on sale starting February 26 at 12 noon on Flipkart and other leading retail stores.

Motorola’s Moto E7 Power: Specifications

The phone has a 6.5 HD+ LCD display with 720×1,600 resolution. It comes in configuration of 2GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor. Motorola’s phone has a 5000 mAh battery with Type-C USB charging. It does not support any kind of fast-charging.

The rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary camera, LED flash and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera, which is 5MP. The phone runs Android 10. It also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and a fingerprint reader at the back. For protection, it comes with a IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

