Motorola’s Moto E6S with dual rear cameras, 4GB RAM to launch in India on Sept 16

Motorola’s Moto E6S smartphone with dual rear cameras, 64GB storage space will launch in India on September 16. The phone is listed on Flipkart, which also reveals several of its specifications. Motorola has also sent out media invites for an event on this date, though it does not mention the name of the phone.

However, what Motorola has said in the invite is that there will be an announcement in partnership with Flipkart, which hints at the launch of Moto E6S. The hashtag #AbNoCompromise is also used on both the e-commerce site as well as invite.

Moto E6S could come with the same specifications as the Moto E6 Plus smartphone that was launched at IFA 2019 last week, though with a lower RAM. Meanwhile, the Flipkart listing suggests Moto E6S will sport a 6.1-inches Max Vision display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The photo reveals a small waterdrop notch on top of the screen, which also holds the front camera.

Further, the phone will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will feature dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary autofocus camera and a 2MP depth camera for bokeh photos. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more about the pricing, though it is expected to cost around Rs 12,000.

Specifications of Moto E6 Plus include 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 8MP front camera, physical fingerprint scanner at the back, 3,000 mAh removable battery, and Android 9 Pie. The phone is priced at 139 euros in Europe, which is around Rs 10,990 on conversion.