Motorola Moto e6s, Motorola TV launch in India today at 12 noon: All the details

Motorola’s Moto e6S and a new line of Motorola TVs are all set to be introduced in India today. Motorola had already sent out invites for the Moto e6s launch, and the Motorola TV will also make its debut in India as well. Both products will be Flipkart exclusive and teasers are live for both products on the e-commerce platform.

Motorola TV, Motorola e6s: Livestream timings

Motorola’s livestream for the Moto e6s will start at 12 noon. The Motorola TV livestream has the same timing. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and there’s a banner page live on Flipkart already with the livestream embedded in it. The Flipkart banner claims a ‘big reveal’ is coming today.

Motorola E6s: Specifications, price

The new Moto e6S will likely sport the same as specifications as the Moto e6 Plus that the company launched in IFA 2019. The Flipkart listing says Moto e6S will have a 6.1-inches Max Vision display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch on top for the front camera.

Motor E6s will come with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual-rear camera with a 13MP+2MP combination and a 2.0Ghz octa-core processor and 8MP front camera. Battery will be 3000 mAh and this will run Android Pie, and like other Motorola phones, this will be a stock Android device.

The Motorola Moto e6s will be a budget phone priced under Rs 10,000, given that the Motorola One series is right now in the Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 segment.

Motorola TV: What are the expected specifications?

Motorola is following the footsteps of other smartphone-makers like Xiaomi, OnePlus to launch its own smart TV. OnePlus is expected to introduce its OnePlus TV on September 26. Xiaomi already has a comprehensive range of smart TVs in the market, and is launching a new one on September 17 in India, which is tomorrow.

Not much is known about the Motorola TV. It is unclear whether there will be one model or several models. This is expected to be an Android TV-powered unit, though it remains to be seen what all services it will support natively. For services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, TV companies need certification from these players.

There could likely be a 4K HDR resolution model, which will be the most expensive variant on the list in the new Motorola TV lineup, but the company has to confirm anything. The Motorola TV will likely be available for sale during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which starts September 29 and goes on till October 4.