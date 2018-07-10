Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus launched in India: Price, specifications

Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus launch in India. Moto E5 is priced at Rs 9,999, while the Moto E5 Plus costs Rs 11,999. Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus launch in India. Moto E5 is priced at Rs 9,999, while the Moto E5 Plus costs Rs 11,999.

Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus have been launched in India, featuring 18:9 displays and bigger batteries. Priced at Rs 11,999, Moto E5 Plus is Amazon exclusive in India and goes on sale midnight. Moto E5 will be available on Moto Hub only at a price of Rs 9,999. To recall, Moto E5 was launched, along with Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play in April. The latter phone is yet to launch in India.

Moto E5 Plus is an entry-level device. It comes with a 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels. The phone has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with thinner bezels. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type 2.0 charging port at the bottom. Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo. It gets a plastic bodied design.

Also read: Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus launch in India Live updates: Sale from midnight, price starts at Rs 9,999

Moto E5 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. It will be available in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The internal space is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company’s Turbocharging technology for fast charging.

Moto G5 Plus features a 12 MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.25µm, PDAF, laser AF and LED flash. The front shooter is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture and selfie flash. Sensors on Moto E5 Plus include proximity, accelerometer, Ambient Light, sensor Hub, and gyroscope. In terms of connectivity, Moto E5 Plus supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS.

Coming to the Moto E5, the phone has a smaller screen and battery. It features a 5.7-inch Max Vision display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The rear camera is 13MP, while the front camera is 5MP.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd