Motorola Moto E40 launched in India: All you need to know

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in India that’s priced under the Rs 10,000 segment and it comes with a 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery and IP52 protection. Here’s what we know about the Moto e40.

Motorola Moto E40: Pricing and availability

The Moto E40 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,499 and there’s a single 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The phone comes in two storage variants – Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colours. The smartphone will be available to buy on Flipkart from 12 am on October 17.

Motorola Moto E40 : Specifications

Motorola Moto E40 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by a Unisoc T700 octa-core 1.8GHz chipset and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable up to 1TB. The phone is powered by Android 11.

Coming to the camera, the phone comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP main camera, and a depth sensor and macro sensor. There’s also an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls which will be embedded in a center-mounted punch-hole. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for 10W charging.

There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well and the phone’s dimensions stand at 165.1×75.6×9.1mm, while it weighs 198 grams. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS and FM radio. It also comes with IP52 dust and water resistance rating. Motorola has also thrown in a dedicated Google Assistant key which will be handy if you use the service a lot.