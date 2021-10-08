Motorola Moto E40 launched in Europe; to debut in India on October 12

Motorola has launched its latest Moto E40 in Europe. The same smartphone will arrive in India on October 12, as per a dedicated Moto E40 page published by Flipkart. The Moto E40 offers a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch display with support for a high refresh rate.

Moto E40: Expected India price

In Europe, the new Moto E40 is priced at EUR 149, which is around Rs 12,900 in India. But, the device is expected to cost around Rs 10,000 in India, considering the features it offers to users. The device has been launched in Charcoal Gray and Clay Pink colour options. In India, the smartphone will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Moto E40 specifications, features

Ahead of the India launch, Flipkart has also confirmed the specifications of the device, that are similar to the European variant. The Moto E40 ships with Android 11 out of the box. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, there is a Unisoc T700 octa-core processor, which is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The company has also given the option to expand the storage using a microSD card.

The Moto E40 features three cameras at the back and the setup includes a 48MP main sensor. The sensor is equipped with Quad Pixel technology, which is said to offer better low light and night images.

The smartphone sports a standard 5,000mAh unit, which the company claims will deliver up to 40 hours of battery life. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for face unlock. The budget device also features an IP52 water-repellent design.