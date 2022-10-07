Motorola Moto E32 launched in India: Check price, features, specifications

Motorola Moto E32 launched today in India: Motorola has just launched a new entry-level smartphone in India, called the Moto E32. Part of the brand’s E-series, the E32 comes with stock Android 12, 90Hz refresh rate and IP52 water resistance.

Here‘s all you need to know about the phone, including price, availability and complete specifications.

Moto E32: What’s new?

The Motorola Moto E32 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a punch hole cutout. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37, a 4G chip, and is accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be further expanded to up to 1TB.

There is a 50MP rear camera along with a 2MP depth sensor, and the phone can shoot up to 30fps FHD videos. An 8MP front camera is also present for selfies and video calls.

Other features on the phone include a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, an IP52 water-repellent design and 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm dimensions. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the phone comes with stock Android 12 with two years of security updates.

Moto E32: Price and availability

The Moto E32 is priced at Rs 10,499 and is available on Flipkart immediately. A bundled Reliance Jio offer also brings buyers Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 2,549, including a Rs 2,000 cashback, and a discount of Rs 549 on an annual Zee5 membership.