Motorola Moto E30 launched: Specifications, price

Motorola has launched its latest budget smartphone; the Moto E30. The device is pretty similar to the Moto E40 phone which was released in regions including India and Europe last month.

The Moto E30 comes with a triple rear camera setup and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is based on Google’s Android Go platform. Here is everything you should know about the Moto E30.

Moto E30: Specifications and features

The Moto E30 measures 165.1 x 75.6 x 9.1mm and weighs 198 grams. It supports dual SIMs and runs on Android 11 (Go edition). The smartphone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T700 processor, along with 2GB of RAM. It has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

Moto E30 packs a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48MP primary shooter with an f/1.79 lens. Other cameras on the smartphone include a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the Moto E30 packs an 8MP shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Moto E30 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is IP52-certified for improved dust and water resistance and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Moto E30: Pricing

Moto E30 is priced at COP 529,900 (approx Rs 10,200) for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in some South American regions including Colombia and Slovakia in Blue and Urban Grey colour options. As of now, there is no information regarding the global availability of Moto E30.