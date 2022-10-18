Motorola launches e22s with large 6.5-inch display, Helio G37 chipset in India

Over a month ago, Motorola announced the Edge 30 Ultra, the world’s first 200MP camera phone. Now, the smartphone maker has added another device to its offering – the Moto e22s. Designed for those on a tight budget, here we will take a look at what the Moto e22s has to offer.

Featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Moto e22s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The phone runs on Android 12 out of the box and comes with a 16MP rear camera and a 2MP lens.

It also supports Dual Capture. In case you are unaware, the Dual Capture feature lets users record videos using both the front and back cameras at the same time. One thing to note here is that the phone only supports FullHD video recording up to 30 fps.

The front of the phone houses an 8MP camera that can record FullHD videos at 30 fps. Offering up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it supports memory cards up to 1TB. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger.

Weighing just 195 grams, the phone is lightweight and is available in two colours – Eco Black and Arctic Blue. Other connectivity options include. The Motor e22s also offers IP52 splash resistance.

Motorola e22s price and availability

The Motorola e22s will soon be available on sale starting October 22 on Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms for Rs 8,999. Also, if you happen to use a Reliance Jio SIM, you will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 2,549, which includes Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and a discount of Rs 549 on Zee5 membership.