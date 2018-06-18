Motorola Moto C2 could launch as Android Go smartphone: Report

Motorola could be working on the company’s first Android Go smartphone. (Image of Moto C for representation) Motorola could be working on the company’s first Android Go smartphone. (Image of Moto C for representation)

Motorola could be working on the company’s first Android Go smartphone, according to a report by Nashville Chatter. The smartphone is listed at FCC with a model number XT1920 and already received approval in Europe and Asia. The FCC certification could suggest that the handset might be available in the US market as well, but this is just speculation at the moment. For those who’re not aware, the US Federal Communications Commision (FCC) is the agency that approves new smartphones before they’re officially introduced on the market.

Moving on to other details, the FCC listing has confirmed some of the phone’s specifications. The Moto C2 comes with 1GB RAM, 16GB of internal memory, and it will have a battery capacity between 2000mAh and 2100mAh. The smartphone will have a screen size between 5 and 5.2-inches, and with dimensions measuring 142.88 x 71.22mm. Unfortunately, we don’t have conformations on any hardware components inside the smartphone.

These leaked specifications put the Moto C2 within the range of a typical Android Go-powered smartphone. Just to recall, Android Oreo (Go edition) is designed to work flawlessly on smartphones with less than 1GB RAM. All Android Oreo (Go edition) phones ship with the latest version of Android and include a set of apps optimised for the platform.

Moto C2 will likely succeed last year’s Moto C. The latter smartphone came with a 5-inch (480×854) display and was powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor. The release date of the Moto C2 is currently unknown, but it should launch soon considering that last year’s model was launched in June.

