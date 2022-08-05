scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Motorola to launch Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro on August 11

An image shared by Motorola Manager suggests the company might launch the Razr 2022 and the X30 Pro on August 11.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 5, 2022 6:03:34 pm
MotorolaThe phones were scheduled to be released on August 2 but the event was cancelled.

Motorola was supposed to launch the Razr 2022 on August 2 in China. But the launch event was suddenly cancelled due to reasons unknown. Some speculated it might be because of rising tensions between China and Taiwan. But soon after the company’s announcement of the event getting cancelled, Motorola and Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin has now posted an image on Weibo showing a folded Razr 2022 with the date set to August 11 and the clock suggesting the launch event might take place at 2 PM.

While there is no official word from Motorola on the matter, the image might hint toward the next expected launch date and time. The company is also expected to launch the X30 Pro during the same event.

It is interesting to note that both devices are already available for pre-order on JD.com with the deadline set to August 11 19:59 PM, indicating that the phones might go on sale the same day.

The Motorola Razr 2022 might come with a 6.67-inch Full-HD OLED screen and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. Coming to the Motorola X30 Pro, the phone is rumoured to have a  6.67-inch Full HD OLED screen and might be the first phone to come with a 200MP sensor.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:03:20 pm

